Lacey Evans tells the fans to go to hell

By Cain A. Knight
It appears that WWE changed their mind about Lacey Evans again!

Lacey returned to WWE in April with a series of vignettes telling her sad life story. Ever since then, it feels like every other week there is a new rumor about WWE changing her alignment between babyface and heel, and changing her brand between Raw and SmackDown.

She recently settled into a babyface role on SmackDown, but that was all blown up tonight when she didn’t get the kind of reception from the live audience that she was expecting:

Lacey grabbed the mic and told the fans to go to hell for treating her like that. She’s an American hero who deserves respect and a standing ovation:

So Lacey Evans is now a heel, at least until next week when they’ll probably move her to Raw and turn her babyface again.

See you then!

Catch up on all the results from SmackDown right here.

