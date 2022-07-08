Theory crashes Roman Reigns’ return to WWE

Tonight’s (July 8) episode of SmackDown kicked off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returning to television. He was in a great mood but noticed that Paul Heyman was deeply bothered by something. So Roman handed the mic to his wiseman to hear what was on his mind.

Heyman proceeded to do what he does best - hype the hell out of the Last Man Standing match between Reigns and Brock Lesnar that is scheduled for July 30 at SummerSlam 2022. He said Roman will have to bring the violence like never before because it’s Brock’s last title shot, and nobody is more dangerous in a do-or-die situation than the Beast Incarnate.

After Heyman was done warning (and simultaneously praising) Roman, that annoying dweeb Theory decided to crash the scene with his Money in the Bank contract.

He ran a lap around the ring, just playing mind games with the champ. The message was clear - Theory plans to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on whoever the last man standing is at SummerSlam.

So Roman Reigns returns to WWE for 15 minutes, and the sharks are already circling him.

