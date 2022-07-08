Use any cliche you want. At Money in the Bank last Saturday night (July 2) in Vegas, The Usos and Street Profits tore the house down, stole the show, and just basically did the dang thing.

Jimmy & Jey retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championship, but not without controversy. Replays showed Montez Ford’s shoulders were not down as the referee counted three in MGM Grand Garden Arena. A rematch seemed inevitable, and WWE announced this afternoon that we’ll get one at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos say there isn’t a team in WWE who can beat them. After a controversial finish to their recent title matchup against The Street Profits at WWE Money in the Bank, however, their status as “Undisputed” has now come into question. And that question will be settled, one way or the other, in a rematch at SummerSlam!

With this addition to the card for Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30, the SummerSlam card now looks like this:

• Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship • The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles • Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States championship • Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Dig it?