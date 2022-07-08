No Pat McAfee on SmackDown, but a Clash at the Castle title shot is on the line

First, the bad news. Pat McAfee and his shiny new contract will not be on SmackDAHN tonight (July 8).

Normally, you’d assume the kayfabe-keeping commentator would be out selling the beatDAHN he took from his SummerSlam opponent, Happy Corbin. But he’s having fun in the sun for a good cause instead — while WWE is in Texas, Pat’s out in Nevada playing golf for charity.

The other news (whether or not it’s good is subjective)?

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will be renewing their rivalry. Both men had a chance to secure a title shot at Money in the Bank last weekend. They weren’t able to get the briefcase for one at a time of their choosing. But they can earn one on Sept. 3 in Cardiff, Wales by beating their old frenemy’s ass.

Per WWE.com:

Drew McIntyre will once again battle Sheamus in a high-stakes matchup for the right to challenge either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

Reigns is also set to appear tonight, as will new Women’s champion Liv Morgan. The other thing WWE is promoting for the July 8 episode is Max Dupri and his recently introduced Maximum Male Models, ma.çé and mån.sôör, revealing their new tennis wear collection.

Would have loved to hear Pat’s call of that...

Follow along with however Michael Cole & Corey Graves call of this in our live blog.