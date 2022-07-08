Here’s WWE’s message to employees after the latest Vince McMahon bombshell

There’s been no public acknowledgement as of yet, but PWInsider has posted an internal memorandum WWE reportedly sent out today (July 8) after The Wall Street Journal’s latest story on Vince McMahon and hush money payments he made to employees and contractors to cover up sexual misconduct and infidelity.

The Wall Street Journal has published a second story with expanded details on its initial WWE report last month. We want to reiterate that we and our Board of Directors take these allegations seriously. We’ve been cooperating fully with the investigation led by our Board of Directors and will continue to do so until its conclusion. Please note that upon its conclusion, WWE leadership will make itself available to answer any questions you may have. Thank you.

WWE Board spokespeople didn’t respond to the Wall Street Journal’s questions about whether the three new NDAs it reported on where part of the ongoing investigation against McMahon. This statement could be read as an indication they are (referring to the instances in today’s report as “expanded details” as opposed to new allegations), but beyond that, it’s essentially a condensed version of the statement they issued when Vince stepped down from his CEO & Chairman roles.

He remains the head of creative, and has made multiple public appearances representing WWE since the investigation was launch in June.