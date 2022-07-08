WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 8, 2022) with a live show emanating from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, featuring the fallout episode after last weekend’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown, Ronda Rousey reacts to losing the SmackDown women’s title to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank 2022, Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures via their tennis wear collection, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 8