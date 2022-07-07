A new SEC filing indicates that Connor Schell has resigned from his position on the WWE Board of Directors. The former ESPN executive was elected to the Board in mid 2021.

The timing of his resignation is interesting given the Board is currently investigating allegations of misconduct involving Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. However, according to the filing, it sounds like that situation is unrelated to Schell’s resignation:

“On July 6, 2022, Connor Schell resigned from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the“Company”), effective immediately. Mr. Schell resigned from the Board due to an increased slate of responsibilities resulting from his new, expanded role at the newly formed The North Road Company, a global, multi-genre content studio. Mr. Schell’s decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, its management or the Board on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

What do you make of this news, Cagesiders?