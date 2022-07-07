Spoiler: Major title change at NXT UK

There’s major news coming out of the latest tapings for NXT UK.

NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov, who defeated Gunther WALTER to win the title back at NXT TakeOver 36 in August 2021, had one of his feet in a protective boot at Wednesday’s taping; he was forced to vacate the title due to injury.

An eight man tournament was created to determine a new champ. The finals of that tournament took place at today’s taping, where Tyler Bate defeated Trent Seven to become the first ever two-time NXT UK champion. Seven turned on Bate last month, so it was fitting that they met each other for a high stakes showdown with the top title on the line in this tournament.