Pro wrestling television viewership is on a hot streak right now. WWE Raw and SmackDown are regularly finishing first place in the key demo ratings on Monday and Friday nights, while AEW Dynamite has done that very same thing for three Wednesdays in a row, Hell, even AEW Rampage turned things around last week and put up some of their best numbers in a long time.

Then there’s NXT.

The ratings and viewership data are in for The Great American Bash episode of NXT that aired on July 5. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT drew 593,000 viewers for a 0.12 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. NXT finished 27th place in the demo rating on cable Tuesday night.

These numbers are all improvements upon last week’s results of 570,000 viewers, a 0.11 demo rating and a 42nd place finish. But this week’s special themed episode had four title matches, so it would have been nice to see some bigger gains in the viewership and ratings.

Were there enough interesting angles and action at The Great American Bash to help grow NXT’s numbers next week? We shall see.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since the 2.0 rebranding last September.

