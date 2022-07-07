SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has signed a contract extension with WWE.

Here is WWE’s announcement of the big news:

“WWE today announced that Pat McAfee has signed a multiyear extension with WWE. Since April 2021, McAfee has served as an analyst, alongside Michael Cole, for Friday Night SmackDown at 8 pm ET live each week on FOX. The new pact will see McAfee entertaining the WWE Universe for years to come. Earlier this year, McAfee delighted fans and lit up social media with a WrestleMania debut for the ages at AT&T Stadium in Dallas when battling Theory, Mr. McMahon, and even getting stunned by ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”

McAfee’s presence in WWE has been something of a revelation ever since he joined the SmackDown commentary team in 2021. His enthusiasm for the product is infectious and played a key role in getting over the amazing entrance of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. McAfee has also impressed as a part-time wrestler; he competed in two separate matches at WrestleMania 38 and took one of the very best Stone Cold stunners in WWE history.

With this new extension locking him down in WWE “for years to come,” we will surely see more of Pat in the ring at big stadium shows, such as his upcoming match on July 30 against Happy Corbin at SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

McAfee is living out his dream job, and now he gets to do it for several more years without being involved in any of the backstage drama. It’s a win-win-win relationship for McAfee, WWE, and pro wrestling fans.