A new report from PW Insider indicates that Sasha Banks and Naomi are gone from the WWE roster:

“While there has been no official indication they have been released, PWInsider.com can confirm that both Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE’s Internal roster over the last 24 hours. We have heard rumblings Banks may be doing some signings outside of WWE this Fall as well, but again, no official confirmation.”

Naomi and Banks won the WWE women’s tag team titles at WrestleMania 38 in early April. They walked out on the company on May 16 right around the time Raw was going on the air.

WWE released an official statement on the walk out, buried both women on the air via the commentary team, and indefinitely suspended them. We haven’t heard much from Naomi or Sasha since then besides a powerful message on Twitter. Reports and rumors have touched on several potential angles to the walk out, such as creative unhappiness and ongoing contract negotiations.

This latest report certainly makes it seem like a resolution could not be reached between the two parties, and they are gone from WWE for good.