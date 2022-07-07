The biggest story coming out of WWE’s Money in the Bank 2022 is Liv Morgan winning the Money in the Bank contract and later cashing in on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown women’s champion. Many pro wrestling fans have been waiting a very long time to see Liv finally get her moment in the WWE spotlight.

You can apparently add Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s names to the list of people who have been anticipating Liv’s rise to the top of the women’s division. WWE released the following alternate angle of Morgan’s cash-in, where you can see exactly how the commentary team reacted as it all went down:

Like the tweet says, both men are excitedly jumping up and down at different points, with Cole visibly rooting for Liv as she gets the three count. McAfee mostly has his hands on his head in disbelief, stunned at what he’s witnessing in the ring.

Pretty cool, huh?

Less than a week later, are you still jumping out of your seat when you think about what Liv Morgan accomplished at Money in the Bank?