WWE featured seven total matches on the main card of Money in the Bank 2022, which took place on July 2 in Paradise, Nevada.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 7 minutes, and 41 seconds (3h 07m 41s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the seven matches that took place during this event:

25m 30s: Men’s ladder match

23m 01s: The Usos vs. Street Profits

16m 34s: Women’s ladder match

12m 32s: Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

11m 01s: Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

7m 13s: Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

0m 32s: Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan

These times add up to 1h 36m 23s, which is roughly 51.4% of the show. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 131 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.6%.

The most surprising time listed above has to go to The Usos vs. Street Profits. Most two-on-two matches in WWE don’t touch 20 minutes without the presence of singles main event talent. These four men bucked the trend and stole the show in the process, reminding folks that tag team wrestling in WWE can be amazing if the company focused on it more.

Why did this match go so long? With only six advertised matches coming into the event, WWE had plenty of time to fill, and the smart decision was made to give extra time to the tag team championship match.

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?