NXT has a lot brewing for next week’s show

The Great American Bash didn’t just give us four championship matches, WWE also did well to set up next week’s show with multiple matches/segments.

Among them:

Roxanne Perez, fresh off winning the women’s tag team titles alongside Cora Jade, has decided to cash in her opportunity at the top title and challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT women’s championship

Apollo Crews made clear he’s coming for a title sooner rather than later but before he can get to the bigger matches in his latest run in NXT, he’ll have to deal with Giovanni Vinci

In addition to all that, Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner are also on a collision course and will battle it out in a singles match

And, hey, what’s next for Cameron Grimes now that he lost his big title shot?

Tune in next week.

In the meantime, here are all the videos from NXT 2.0 this week: