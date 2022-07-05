It wasn’t that long ago that Cameron Grimes dropped the schtick and got serious, dedicating his work in the ring to his late father. That took him to a run with the North American championship but after losing that, he decided to go as high up the ladder as he possibly could.

That took him to The Great American Bash on NXT 2.0 this week and a match for the NXT championship against Bron Breakker.

Commentary made it seem as though it was “now or never” for Grimes, who tried to give himself an edge by injuring Breakker’s shoulder the week before. However, Bron got full clearance from doctors and the match went ahead.

The shoulder was, of course, the focal point of the match. In the end, like he usually does, Breakker found a way to overcome, kicking out of the Cave In and using the spear, despite the shoulder injury, to get the pinfall to keep his title.

After, JD McDonagh debuted a week ahead of schedule and left Breakker laid out, having put him through a table.

