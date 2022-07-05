Before Roxanne Perez makes her way up to challenging for the women’s championship, her reward for winning the first ever NXT women’s breakout tournament, she linked up with Cora Jade to take on Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne in an attempt to win the NXT women’s tag team titles. They threw down to open The Great American Bash on NXT 2.0 this week.

They sold the idea that the babyfaces might actually win here with singles wins by both over the two baddies in the weeks leading up to this show.

Then the match came and while Dolin and Jayne were out ahead for much of the match, they still needed help from Mandy Rose. But then she was thrown out:

That made it a fair fight, and in said fair fight, the plucky underdogs proved up to the task. Perez used Pop Rocks to pin Dolin to win the titles.

Toxic Attraction had been champions for all but three days dating back to Oct. 2021.

