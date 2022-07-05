The ratings are in for July 1. There were a lot of factors to consider for Friday night’s wrestling shows: the start of a holiday weekend, a PPV PLE go home show for WWE, and a popular gimmick match with stakes from AEW that was promoted on a highly rated show a couple nights before.

What did it all mean? Not sure, but here are the numbers and you can tell us...

SmackDown didn’t have Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, but they did advertise all the other stars who would be competing in the following night’s Money in the Bank ladder matches. The show still saw its overall audience and 18-49 year old demographic rating decline for the second straight week, but the numbers still weren’t bad. With 2.14 million viewers, WWE was over two million for the third week in a row, and the blue brand’s .49 gave it second place on all of television in the demo, behind only Univision’s Mi Fortuna es Amarte.

Rampage led with a two ring Royal Rumble-style match to determine interim World champ Jon Moxley’s first challenger, and scored its best numbers since April as a result. The audience of 486,000 and .16 rating still look like pre-Fourth of July-type numbers, but they’re also not ones TNT is going to scoff at from a show that airs at 10pm ET. AEW’s b-show was third among cable originals on July 1, which Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston points out is its best ranking since Oct. 2021. It was beaten by one of Fox News’ drive time offering The Five, and Food Network staple Triple D (Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, for the non-Fieri-heads out there).

Thoughts?

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily