Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns last appearance on SmackDown set-up his next title defense — a supposedly final showdown with Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

That was on June 17, and SummerSlam isn’t until July 30. Reigns sat out the build to Money in the Bank as he wasn’t booked for that premium live event. We knew Lesnar would return to television for at least the final two episodes of SmackDown leading up to his Last Man Standing battle with Roman in Nashville, and the Tribal Chief was advertised for one of those.

Would he be back before then, though? Apparently, as WWE is advertising him for this Friday (July 8) in Fort Worth.

Whatever God Mode being activated entails, it will be on a show that also features Ronda Rousey’s reaction to Liv Morgan cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to take the SmackDown Women’s title from her. And of course, Max Dupri, ma.çé and mån.sôör showing off Maximum Male Models’ Tennis Wear Collection.

But back to the Island of Relevancy, this now makes three dates Reigns is advertised for this month: this Friday in Fort Worth, the July 22 SmackDown in Boston, and Raw at Madison Square Garden on July 25.

Ready for the champ to actually be here again?