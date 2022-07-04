Theory plans on pulling double duty, winning two titles at SummerSlam

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw opened with Bobby Lashley celebrating his United States championship victory at Money in the Bank this past weekend in Paradise, Nevada. Naturally, Theory, the man he won the title from, hit the scene to crap in the proverbial punch bowl.

During the ensuing back-and-forth, we learned two things from Theory, who, despite losing the U.S. title at the aforementioned pay-per-view (PPV), won the Money in the Bank contract later in the evening:

Theory will be getting a rematch for the U.S. title against Lashley at SummerSlam

He also plans to cash in the Money in the Bank contract later in the night against whoever makes it out of the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Last Man Standing match

That would mark two PPV shows in a row the budding star pulled double duty, assuming they actually follow through with as much.

SummerSlam is scheduled for Sat., July 30, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here’s the updated match card: