Shotzi has a few things to say to critics of her Money in the Bank performance

Excitement for Liv Morgan was the big takeaway from this year’s Money in the Bank, especially after she turned her show-opening ladder match victory into a SmackDown Women’s championship.

But the show, and the women’s battle for the briefcase, had its critics. This being 2022 and the internet being what it is, a lot of that criticism pulled no punches and got personal.

Some of it was directed at Shotzi, who had enough and posted this to her Twitter:

There are 3 things I care about at the end of a match. Is everyone safe? Did everyone have fun? Did the crowd react? Nobody got hurt. We all had a blast and the Vegas crowd was HotHotHot! I felt on top of the world after that match and was so excited to finally have my first hardcore match in over a year. I wouldn’t have done anything I didn’t practice or thought I couldn’t do safely. But I’m not a wrestle robot, I’m human and slips happen especially in a CHAOTIC UNPREDICTABLE ladder match! I can take a joke and laugh at myself (One of the first things I said was “I can’t wait to see that spot on botchamania”) but comments like “you should be fired” and other terrible things admittedly hit hard. I had to have a few friends wipe the tears off my face and slap some sense into me and remind me WHO THE F I AM! That being said, all my haters can SUCK MY BIG GIANT HAIRY MANGOS!

She’s received a ton of support from fellow wrestlers, including match-mate Alexa Bliss:

This is why I don’t like Twitter most of the time - ppl are always to bash everything - if people only knew what all goes into what we do - & the chaos of that day haha everyone is safe & we all had fun @ShotziWWE https://t.co/7FZ9qzKkWV — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 4, 2022

There’s also been the folks who have to turn everything into an AEW vs. WWE thing, bringing up Shotzi posting a GIF of a person falling onto a bed while the web was having a laugh about the production of Chris Jericho’s 2021 Blood & Guts fall. But if you can’t or won’t see the differences between that and calling for someone’s job or personally attacking them, I can’t help you.

What I’d like some help with? I’m stuck on the whole mangoes thing. I guess it’s just a euphemism/metaphor? The former Blackheart’s always had a bit of a ball fixation. One thing‘s for sure. Whatever she’s referring to, they are definitely hairy.

Mine are — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) July 4, 2022

Just so you know what you’re getting into, haters.