WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 4, 2022) from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, featuring all the fallout from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) that went down just this past weekend in Paradise, Nevada.

Advertised for tonight: It’s time to get the build to SummerSlam going proper! Theory is now the Money in the Bank contract holder, and we’ll surely hear from him regarding what his plans are. The Miz will be responding to Logan Paul promising to come for him. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) will take on Rey & Dominik Mysterio in tag team action, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 4