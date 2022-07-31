WWE Clash at the Castle has its main event

The worst kept secret of the past two months has been WWE’s desire to book Drew McIntyre in the main event of the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV), scheduled for Sat., Sept. 3, 2022, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It finally became a reality when they stopped beating around the bush and had him beat Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match on Friday Night SmackDown this past week.

The question then became who he would be challenging for the WWE Universal championship, and that was decided in the main event of SummerSlam last night in Nashville. Roman Reigns, like he always does these days, emerged victorious in his Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar.

Tractor be damned.

That sets the stage for another clash between the two big men, who have some history. The last singles encounter between the two was a throwdown at Survivor Series back in 2020 but they also went one-on-one at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Theory is still looming large, though, considering his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt failed so spectacularly at SummerSlam.

As of this writing, there are no other matches set for the show at this time.