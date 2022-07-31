 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lesnar lifts the ring with a tractor, major returns, and more WWE SummerSlam 2022 highlights and fallout videos

By Geno Mrosko
WWE held SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and it was one hell of an introduction to Triple H running creative with Vince McMahon no longer around. From the start to the finish, we got a lot of great wrestling, surprise returns, expected returns, and more.

Check out the live blog from the big event right here, and a recap of all the night’s action right here.

Here’s your playlist with all the highlights and fallout videos:

  • Titus O’Neil honors three Nashville organizations at SummerSlam
  • Mystery Superstar vows to arrive tonight
  • Lynch delivers a leg drop to Belair on the barricade
  • Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai step to Belair and Lynch
  • Logan Paul goes sky-high for a frog splash onto Miz
  • Ciampa is forcibly ejected by AJ Styles
  • The Maximum Male Models get wet with Pure Life Water
  • Bobby Lashley plants Theory with a running powerslam
  • Mysterio delivers a baseball slide splash with a steel chair
  • Edge makes a fiery return
  • Drew McIntyre uses Angela to bring the fireworks
  • Pat McAfee has a choir assist him in making his entrance
  • Pat McAfee punts Happy Corbin below the belt
  • Montez Ford nearly gets the victory
  • Seth “Freakin” Rollins Stomps the music out of Riddle
  • Ronda Rousey counters the Oblivion
  • Brock Lesnar drives a tractor to the ring
  • Brock Lesnar sends Roman Reigns to Tractor City
  • Theory attempts to cash in his Money in the Bank Contract
  • Brock Lesnar lifts the ring with a tractor!
  • Liv Morgan survived Ronda Rousey
  • The Usos are unstoppable
  • Pat McAfee broke the rules a little bit
  • Bianca Belair overcomes “lowest moment” of her career
  • Logan Paul will remember this moment for the rest of his life
  • Bobby Lashley says Theory’s got a set of nuts
  • Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai address SummerSlam return

