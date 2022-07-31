What was "Match of the Night" at SummerSlam?

WWE has put a bow tie around its SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) with Roman Reigns once again triumphing over Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match, literally burying him under a mound of rubble to keep him down for a 10 count.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Liv Morgan managed to steal one from Ronda Rousey with a controversial victory to keep the SmackDown women’s championship, The Usos retained the WWE tag team titles over The Street Profits (with Jeff Jarrett calling it down the middle), Pat McAfee scored a win over ol’ Bum Ass Corbin, Bianca Belair kept her Raw women’s championship while gaining redemption on Becky Lynch, and a whole lot more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show click here, but in the meantime, vote in our poll below on what you felt deserves “Match of the Night” honors. Be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!