Liv Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, giving her the coveted contract for a title shot whenever she wanted it. She didn’t wait long to use it. Indeed, she cashed in on Ronda Rousey later that very same evening, winning her first major championship in WWE.

There was always going to be a rematch for the SmackDown women’s title and that rematch took place at tonight’s (Sat., July 30, 2022) SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The expectation, based on everything we know and even the storyline itself, was that Rousey was going to come in, wreck shop, and take her title back.

That’s clearly what we were on the way to, with Rousey dominating the match and Morgan just barely surviving to fight on. When the finish came, it was controversial.

Rousey had Morgan in an armbar but had her shoulders on the mat with Morgan up on a knee. The referee, then, counted her shoulders down, getting all the way to three. Before he got to three, however, Morgan was clearly tapping out to the armbar.

Still, they awarded the victory to Morgan.

Rousey snapped right after, attacking Morgan and then doing the same to the referee. It was treated like a heel turn, even though she was the one who was screwed over.

