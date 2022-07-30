WWE SummerSlam 2022 results: The Usos are still your tag team champions

The Usos and The Street Profits tore the house down at Money in the Bank, delivering on one of the better tag team championship matches in recent memory. It ended in controversy, however, when Montez Ford was pinned while one of his shoulders was clearly off the mat.

That led to a rematch at tonight’s (Sat., July 30, 2022) SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, with a special guest referee — none other than Jeff Jarrett.

Hey, they were in Nashville. Why not?

This match didn’t have nearly the flash of their encounter earlier this month, and a big part of that was Jarrett’s inclusion. They teased that he could maybe call it a little less down the middle when he was superkicked by Jey on SmackDown this week, but he was perfectly fair and balanced the whole way.

In the end, The Usos hit the 1D and that was enough to get the pinfall.

Michael Cole called them the greatest tag team of all time.

Get complete SummerSlam results and complete coverage of the entire show right here.