WWE SummerSlam 2022 results: Pat McAfee makes Corbin Bum Ass again

Pat McAfee didn’t get The White Stripes as entrance music for his second WWE Big 4
PPV PLE match, but he did hire a choir to get into his opponent’s head before their SummerSlam match.
There is a choir chanting "BUM A** CORBIN" right now at #SummerSlam!!!— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Well played, @PatMcAfeeShow! pic.twitter.com/IFTMthRPyE
That helped Pat Mac get off to a hot start against Happy Corbin, but both former Indianapolis Colt teammates got in plenty of offense in this one. McAfee struggled a bit with his balance during high spots on a humid Tennessee night, but he did a big senton off the top to set-up the finish.
HIGH FLYING MCAFEE!@PatMcAfeeShow #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7GDBd8ec8I— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
Referee Charles Robinson took a bump in the ensuing melee, but if fans worried Corbin would use that to his advantage were pleasantly surprised when Pat used the opening to hit a low blow on Bum Ass... paying him back for doing the same to him on the previous night’s SmackDown.
You know what they say about payback!@PatMcAfeeShow #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/0qz5RhlBn2— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022
From there, it was a Yoshi Tonic for three, a crotch chop to Corey Graves, and a beer with a fan in the seats.
LET’S GOOOO!
Get complete SummerSlam results and complete coverage of the entire show right here.
Loading comments...