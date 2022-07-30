 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE SummerSlam 2022 results: Pat McAfee makes Corbin Bum Ass again

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Pat McAfee didn’t get The White Stripes as entrance music for his second WWE Big 4 PPV PLE match, but he did hire a choir to get into his opponent’s head before their SummerSlam match.

That helped Pat Mac get off to a hot start against Happy Corbin, but both former Indianapolis Colt teammates got in plenty of offense in this one. McAfee struggled a bit with his balance during high spots on a humid Tennessee night, but he did a big senton off the top to set-up the finish.

Referee Charles Robinson took a bump in the ensuing melee, but if fans worried Corbin would use that to his advantage were pleasantly surprised when Pat used the opening to hit a low blow on Bum Ass... paying him back for doing the same to him on the previous night’s SmackDown.

From there, it was a Yoshi Tonic for three, a crotch chop to Corey Graves, and a beer with a fan in the seats.

LET’S GOOOO!

Get complete SummerSlam results and complete coverage of the entire show right here.

In This Stream

WWE SummerSlam 2022 live streaming results, recaps, reactions, videos, more!

View all 13 stories

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...