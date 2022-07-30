Edge returns at SummerSlam to cost The Judgment Day

It’s been almost two months since Edge was booted out of The Judgment Day by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and new member Finn Balor. In the time since, the group has been embroiled in issues with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, giving the family hell for really no reason at all.

It’s like that when you’re heeling it up, I guess.

They worked a No Disqualification tag team match at SummerSlam tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and it was cruising along just fine — though they kept treating it like a regular tag team match, for some reason — when The Judgment Day appeared poised for victory.

That’s when the lights went out, music hit, and Edge made his return.

He laid out both Priest and Balor with a Spear before setting the Mysterios up for a double 619 on Balor. Rey hit the follow up splash and scored the pinfall.

Edge is back!

