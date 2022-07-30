Logan Paul took his YouTube channel to heights big enough that he could grow a social following a company like WWE would be eager to get a piece of. When he was open to working together, they put him in a tag team match alongside The Miz at WrestleMania and wouldn’t you know it, he looked pretty good!

Good enough that they ran an angle where Miz turned on him and he was later signed to an actual contract. The result of that contract was always going to be a singles match against his former tag team partner and it happened at tonight’s (Sat., July 30, 2022) SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

How would he fare in a singles match on his own on a big stage?

Pretty damn good, actually!

Naturally, we got a fun surprise when Tommaso Ciampa got involved and refused to leave when the referee tossed him. AJ Styles hit the scene at that point to get him the hell out of there, fighting through the crowd while Paul hit a Phenomenal Forearm in the ring for a solid near fall.

It was a fun match!

They did a spot where Paul hit Miz with a frog splash through the announcer’s table, but when he went to pin him back in the ring, Maryse hopped the apron. Miz tried to take advantage but Paul moved and Miz nearly hitting his wife gave Logan the opening to hit the Skull Crushing Finale for the three count.

And the crowd went wild for him.

How about that?

