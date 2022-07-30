WWE SummerSlam 2022 results: Bobby Lashley ruins Theory’s three belt plan

Theory was on a mission on Sat., July 30. The youngest Money in the Bank winner plans on leaving Nashville’s Nissan Stadium as Undisputed WWE Universal champion. But first, he wanted to get the United States title back from Bobby Lashley.

Toward that end, he attacked the champ with his briefcase before the bell.

A wounded Lashley told the referee to start the match anyway, and it didn’t take him long to have Theory on the run. The All Mighty wouldn’t let the A-Train leave the station though.

It seemed like Lashley might be in trouble when Theory leapt over a spear attempt, but the champ bounced right back to press the challenger right into a Hurt Lock.

With a submission loss on his record, Theory’s SummerSlam dreams are already dashed. Will he be 0-2 by the time the night is over?

Get complete SummerSlam results and coverage of the entire card right here.