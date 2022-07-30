WWE SummerSlam 2022 results: Bianca Belair bests Becky Lynch

WWE opened its SummerSlam pay-per-view tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee with the highly anticipated rematch from last year’s show, one that ended in 26 seconds in 2021. Oh yes, Bianca Belair once again came into the big show as champion, this time holding the Raw women’s title, and defended it against Becky Lynch.

Thankfully, there was no repeat of last year.

Instead of a shock finish early, we got a back-and-forth battle between two wrestlers who know each other well and were ready for much of the offense the other was bringing to the match. It appeared fairly early on that Lynch may have hurt her shoulder, but she went ahead and worked the match like normal.

Either she was selling really well or she really toughed it out.

In the end, Belair did enough, kicking out of a Manhandle Slam and going big with a Spanish Fly and following up with a KOD to score the pinfall to retain her title.

After, a defeated Becky offered her hand to Bianca. When she took it, Lynch leaned into her and Belair embraced her. She was selling her shoulder big time the whole way.

