Trinity Fatu (Naomi) joining Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) at C2E2

By Sean Rueter
We're hearing that the Stephanie McMahon/Triple H regime is attempting to lure them back into the WWE fold, but ever since their walkout back in May all signs have pointed to Sasha Banks & Naomi being gone from the company.

For Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu), that's mostly just involved reading into her social media postings. But now she's giving us another indication she's ready for her possible post-WWE future -- and it's the same one Sasha (as Mercedes Varnado) gave us.

The Boss 'n' Glow Connection will both be at the Chicago Comics & Entertainment Expo (aka C2E2) next weekend.

Will this be the beginning of what's next for Trinity & Mercedes? Or just a brief pitstop before returning to WWE?

