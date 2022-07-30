The match

Liv Morgan defends the SmackDown women’s championship against Ronda Rousey in a singles match at tonight’s (Sat., July 30, 2022) WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The story

Fan favorite Liv Morgan shocked the world when she won the SmackDown women’s championship earlier this month at Money in the Bank. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and pinned an injured Ronda Rousey to bring home the gold. Ronda graciously accepted defeat and has generally been very positive about the way Morgan seized the opportunity and took advantage of her injury.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet gets her championship rematch tonight, and this time she’s going into the fight 100% healthy. Given Rousey’s dominant history in WWE and UFC, that means Liv Morgan is a huge underdog at SummerSlam.

WWE has leaned into that underdog narrative for this battle of babyfaces. For example, Ronda made quick work of Natalya in a two minute match on the July 8 episode of SmackDown, whereas Morgan struggled and took almost 10 minutes to finally beat Natalya one week later.

Morgan then tried to carry the load in a tag team match with Ronda against Natalya and Sonya Deville on the July 29 episode of SmackDown, but Ronda ultimately had to tag herself in and win the match for their team.

Ronda summed it appropriately in a face-to-face segment when she confidently said the following words to Liv: “I am going to beat you at SummerSlam. Because let’s be honest, you’re Liv Morgan, and I’m Ronda Rousey.”

The point is, Liv Morgan doesn’t have a prayer against Ronda Rousey. And that’s exactly why I expect Morgan will somehow find a way to walk out of SummerSlam with the gold around her waist. A win for Rousey is too obvious in kayfabe at this point, and this is pro wrestling, where underdogs overcome the odds at an abnormal rate.

How will Liv do it? A clean pin over Ronda doesn’t seem likely. Could this instead be the night when Bayley and/or Charlotte Flair return to WWE and interfere in this match?

Find out who wins by tuning into SummerSlam and keeping it right here at Cageside Seats!