WWE takes over Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) for its SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns locking up yet again, for what the promotion claims will be the final time, in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. Elsewhere, Ronda Rousey gets her rematch with Liv Morgan for the SmackDown women’s championship, Bianca Belair takes on Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship, Jeff Jarrett comes in to be a special guest referee so we can get a meaningful conclusion to The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE tag team championship, color commentator Pat McAfee steps into the ring once more to duke it out with Bum Ass Happy Corbin, and a whole lot more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!