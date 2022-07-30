The latest WWE pay-per-view (PPV), SummerSlam, will be going down tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, starting at 8:00 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).
WWE SUMMERSLAM QUICK RESULTS
- WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
- Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
- WWE Tag Team Championship (with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee): The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
- United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory
- No Disqualification: The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day
- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
- Logan Paul vs. The Miz