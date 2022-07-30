The latest WWE pay-per-view (PPV), SummerSlam, will be going down tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, starting at 8:00 pm ET, live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of SummerSlam below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show, visit our open thread here.

WWE SUMMERSLAM QUICK RESULTS

WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar Raw Women’s Championship : Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch SmackDown Women’s Championship : Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey WWE Tag Team Championship (with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee) : The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits United States Championship : Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory No Disqualification : The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

: The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

WWE SUMMERSLAM LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE