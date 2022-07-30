WWE SummerSlam is all set to take place tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It begins at 7:00 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 8:00 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WWE SUMMERSLAM PREDICTIONS

WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Geno Mrosko: There have been so many times I was sat there thinking there was no way Brock Lesnar was going to win a match and then he won that match. Of course, that was during the Vince McMahon regime and while I still have my doubts regarding how much control he will exhibit from afar, I imagine quite a few things, like random Lesnar title wins, will indeed be changing. Pick: Roman Reigns

Sean Rueter: If there’s a title change here, it won’t be to Lesnar. Or Theory. Pick: Roman Reigns

Kyle Decker: Roman Reigns isn’t losing the title yet, not with Johnny Gargano waiting just around the corner. Pick: Roman Reigns

Claire Elizabeth: They’ve done their gosh-danged level best to try and make this feel like a logical final chapter to a feud that’s blown past at least three logical endpoints but it’s just not possible. It’s played out, and at this point all I can hope is that the new regime will do something at least vaguely novel, like have Reigns wreck Lesnar in ninety seconds. Pick: Roman Reigns

Cain A. Knight: These guys had a great match at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, but they’ve never come close to reaching that level in any of their numerous rematches. It just needs to end already. Brock and Roman will do their typical finisher spam here, except this time it will be stretched out with long ten counts in between. Pick: Roman Reigns

Marcus Benjamin: Before a week ago, Brock Lesnar was my pick. But then reality hit and I saw no actual place to go for Reigns with that story. Lesnar is still a semi part-time dude. Grant it, Reigns isn’t exactly around a lot himself these days, but you get the point. Ultimately, wipe the slate clean and use this time to really build someone who can credibly take this title away from the Head of the Table. Love the guy but this is really getting boring. Pick: Roman Reigns

Stella Cheeks: Well considering the rumors that Brock is ready to leave since his ole pal “Let’s pay Brock millions” is gone I think this really is the end of the Brock Lesnar era. It’s been real. Have fun slaughtering hogs every singe day on your farm or whatever. Pick: Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Geno Mrosko: Belair has had quite the run here, I just wonder about how many times we can expect them to keep beating Becky. Pick: Becky Lynch

Sean Rueter: Doing a change here in any form would undo what’s been a great story (extended longer than necessary maybe, but still great). Pick: Bianca Belair

Kyle Decker: There’s a part of me who gives like a 15% chance that Belair beats Becky in 30 seconds to come full circle. And that would be a way to give Bianca the rub fully back from last year and book end their feud with some poetry. Becky Lynch could also sell such a defeat without issue. But this is one of the top work rate matches on the card so they’ll likely play it standard, though the ending not changing. Pick: Bianca Belair

Claire Elizabeth: Bianca is 100% avenging Becky blindsiding her at SummerSlam here, that’s just pro wrestling 101 baby. Pick: Bianca Belair

Cain A. Knight: This one is very interesting and can go either way. Alexa Bliss wants next, but I’m not sure if that favors Lynch or Belair. Pick: Becky Lynch

Marcus Benjamin: Look. Bianca better win. That’s all I know. The story better come full circle and be a happy ending about the conquering face instead of the treacherous heel. Pick: Bianca Belair

Stella Cheeks: This match is payback for last year. Pick: Bianca Belair

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Geno Mrosko: Liv got her moment in the sun, now it’s time to put the title back on the woman they think is the big star. Pick: Ronda Rousey

Sean Rueter: They’ll do something to protect Ronda. If it were me, I’d start a feud with Shayna Baszler here. But no matter how they do that, the amount of press Liv’s done since Money in the Bank indicates that WWE recognizes the reaction she gets, and wants to help her continue getting them. So... Pick: Liv Morgan

Kyle Decker: I don’t think Rousey wins it back here but I think they protect her enough that Liv doesn’t look impressive in this defense. (In general, I predict a rather short, underwhelming run for Morgan based on the desire to protect Ronda throughout.) That could be technically retaining by countout or DQ, but for the pick, I’ll go with Liv. Pick: Liv Morgan

Claire Elizabeth: I can’t triangulate this one, to be honest. They’ve managed to build a nice little platform of mutual respect between these two without feeling the need to do a full turn and I hope they keep that going just because I think wrestling is best with shades of grey but as far as who wins I’m kinda stumped. I’m going to guess Ronda slips on a banana peel and Liv takes the win, but I’m not confident about it. Pick: Liv Morgan

Cain A. Knight: The story is that Liv Morgan is the underdog champ against the invincible Rousey. It’s pro wrestling, so that means Morgan will find a way to escape with her title. I’m thinking there’s a disqualification or no contest after Bayley or Charlotte Flair get involved. Pick: Liv Morgan

Marcus Benjamin: Liv can't lose her first big title defense. Can she? No, seriously, I’m asking you. Okay, well since I have no idea what you answered, I’ll just pick Liv. Ronda won’t look silly or weak in defeat, but if they’re truly giving Liv a chance to run with the ball, she needs to at least get defeated without question. Pick: Liv Morgan

Stella Cheeks: If they let Ronda win they can kiss any hope of Ronda Rousey babyface goodbye because if they thought Sasha stans were bad oh boy they ain’t ready for the Liv Morgan fans. Pick: Liv Morgan

WWE Tag Team Championship (with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee): The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Geno Mrosko: I just hope it’s another good match. I don’t see a lot of reason to make a title change here. Pick: The Usos

Sean Rueter: Been sensing a Profits split for a while, which a loss would get us closer to. But also sensing this will be a very crowd-pleasing, babyface heavy show. Because of the latter, I’m thinking Tez & Dawkins get one last run on top as a team before eventually losing the straps later triggers their break-up. Slap Nuts calls it fair and square here for some cheers before he gets booed across town Sunday night. Pick: Street Profits

Kyle Decker: How am I supposed to buy Jarrett as some impartial judge while at the same time, he’s bloodying up Ric Flair in a parking lot? Pick: The Usos

Claire Elizabeth: Gosh, what a weekend for Jeff by god Jarrett, huh? God bless his carny instincts keeping him somehow relevant in 2022. Anyway, I could see this going either way but what I want is for ol’ Paul E to slide a crisp hundo in Double J’s back pocket for the El Kabong on Dawkins and Ford. Pick: The Usos

Cain A. Knight: Jeff Jarrett can’t be trusted, and that’s good news for The Usos. Pick: The Usos

Marcus Benjamin: I’m picking the Street Profits. Again. I know, I know, I always pick them. And I’m wrong every time. But this match is either a breakup for the Profits or a title victory since there’s no sense in running it back for more or less the same outcome. The real suspense for me is whether or not Double J sings “With My Baby Tonight.” If he does, we all win. He said with tongue firmly in cheek. Pick: The Street Profits.

Stella Cheeks: Roman isn’t dropping the title anytime soon, but Raw and SmackDown both need some shakeups. Plus, The Street Profits deserve this win. Of course, they could double down on the whole breakup thing and split the Profits if they lose but considering that they have like four viable tag teams that seems unwise. I guess, my Pick is: The Street Profits probably.

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

Geno Mrosko: No idea why this match is even happening. They really didn’t need a time filler on a show like this. Pick: Bobby Lashley

Sean Rueter: A win here eases the sting of losing his cash-in later. And makes the pop for that even louder. Pick: Theory

Kyle Decker: As long as Theory has the briefcase, he doesn’t need the US title. Bobby elevates it in a way Theory cannot. Pick: Bobby Lashley

Claire Elizabeth: Please under no circumstances let Austin Theory even tease that he’s gonna be able to follow through on his threat to end SummerSlam a triple champion. Especially since his daddy’s gone and whatnot. End him, Bob. Pick: Bobby Lashley

Cain A. Knight: Theory has zero wins and seven losses on TV since Money in the Bank. There is no reason to think he can win. Pick: Bobby Lashley

Marcus Benjamin: The Theory experiment gets really interesting here and after the event. My money is on Lashley winning this match since, the man does a lot for that United States championship. And I think Theory has other issues like Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles in his way. Pick: Bobby Lashley.

Stella Cheeks: The entire roster hates Theory. Bobby Lashley doesn’t need help to defeat a worm like Theory, but he’ll probably get it in the form of Ziggler. Pick: Bobby Lashley

No Disqualification: The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

Geno Mrosko: They have been giving Rey & Dominik a lot of wins in all this. That means they’re taking the loss here. Simple math, folks. Pick: The Judgment Day

Sean Rueter: Rey and the possibility of Edge is a daunting proposition. My money’s still on the team with Rhea Ripley on it though. Pick: Judgment Day

Kyle Decker: Mysterios have gotten the better of J-Day lately. If Edge is going to return to face off against Bálor, probably not best to do it after a losing streak. Also, Mysterios don’t have an answer for Rhea Ripley. Pick: Judgment Day

Claire Elizabeth: Honestly part of me thinks the Mysterios are gonna keep losing until Rey gives and lets them do the Dominik feud, so that’s as good a rationale as any. Pick: Judgment Day

Cain A. Knight: Edge pretty much has to return here to beat the hell out of The Judgment Day. Pick: The Mysterios

Marcus Benjamin: So, Edge is coming back, right? Pick: The Judgment Day

Stella Cheeks: I don’t know. Finn Balor is basically a loser but Rhea isn’t. Decisions, decisions. Pick: Judgment Day

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Geno Mrosko: I love me some Pat McAfee but the reality is this — he’s 1-3 as a wrestler in both NXT and WWE. He’s not winning this match. We can only hope he adequately embarrasses ol’ Bum Ass before taking the L. Pick: Happy Corbin

Sean Rueter: Send that Bum Ass off to Beat Bobby Flay. Pick: Pat McAfee

Kyle Decker: Corbin is a step up from Theory, but still able to take a loss to Pat Mac. Pick: Pat McAfee

Claire Elizabeth: I’m getting just sick enough of the Happy gimmick that my main hope here is that Pat kicks Corbin into his next gimmick. Pick: Pat McAfee

Cain A. Knight: Let’s see, a long-time mid card guy against the part-time wrestler. This one is obvious. Pick: Pat McAfee

Marcus Benjamin: Bum Ass Corbin gets his bum ass beaten. Pick: Pat O’Mac

Stella Cheeks: This match is going to be MOTN. Calling it now. Pick: Pat McAfee

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Geno Mrosko: I’m wondering if the final three count will be heard over boos or cheers. I’m thinking the former. Pick: Logan Paul

Sean Rueter: Paul’s future will be interesting to watch play out, but his present is clear. Miz doesn’t get the big bucks to beat celebrities at Big 4 PPV PLEs. Pick: Logan Paul

Kyle Decker: Renowned hero Logan Paul will vanquish the Miz in front of an adoring crowd. Pick: Logan Paul

Claire Elizabeth: Sigh. Yes yes, we have to give the competent celebrity a win to kick off his contract proper. Pick: Logan Paul

Cain A. Knight: Let’s see, a long-time mid card guy against the celebrity wrestler. This one is obvious. Pick: Logan Paul

Marcus Benjamin: Le sigh. Logan Paul ain’t singing a new contract, getting the Triple H point, and coming to SummerSlam just to lose. But, and this is a big but, he will get booed out of Nashville. Pick: Logan Paul.

Stella Cheeks: I just hope we can stop talking about The Miz’s balls after this one. Pick: Logan Paul

That’s how we see the card playing out.

How about you?