UFC Champion Isreal Adesanya ‘will definitely’ jump into WWE ‘later on’

Israel Adesanya put himself on the radar of pro wrestling fans everywhere this weekend when he went full Undertaker for his entrance at UFC 276. “The Deadman” himself had to give a shoutout for it:

Adesanya would go on to win his fight against Jared Cannonier, successfully defending his UFC middleweight championship in the process. It was his fifth straight defense of that title, and continued a years long run of dominance in the 185-pound division. His lone defeat was when he moved up to light heavyweight to challenge for the title in that division.

All that to say, he’s immensely talented and there’s no reason to think he’ll be leaving MMA anytime soon.

But when he does, he’s already talking like it’s basically certain he’ll be dipping his toes into pro wrestling:

“Definitely that’s something I’ll try my hand at later on, just for fun. I’m not saying that’s going to be a full time job but I’m definitely going to jump into the WWE or something along those lines. Just for the entertainment factor.”

He’s a charismatic guy who is also a legitimate badass. We should welcome him with open arms. And, hey, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H were all in attendance for his fight, so perhaps he’s already being scouted.