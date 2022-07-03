You can’t help but feel happy for Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match to kick off the Money in the Bank pay-per-view last night (Sat., July 2, 2022) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and she co-headlined it by cashing in the contract to win the SmackDown women’s championship from Ronda Rousey.

Rousey handed her the title, hugged her, and appeared to say “you deserve it” before raising her hand and leaving the ring. She seemed legitimately happy for her.

You almost can’t help but feel that way for Morgan.

I mean, watch this:

You can certainly criticize her promos, or her work in the ring, or whatever else you want but Morgan has one thing that so many in pro wrestling struggle with, and that’s just how damn genuine she comes across. She’s having the absolute time of her life every time she’s out there, and you can feel that every step of the way. It may not always best serve the story but there’s a real charm to it nonetheless.

Everyone else was really happy for her too:

I am the happiest I’ve been all year https://t.co/GN9VSvKrCn — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 3, 2022

you deserve it babe!! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/EQRZH3mnRs — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) July 3, 2022

There were many more, but you get the idea.