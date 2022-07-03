That mystery vignette at Money in the Bank was for Edge, right?

Last night’s (Sat., July 2, 2022) Money in the Bank pay-per-view (PPV) was cruising right along from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada when WWE cut to the following mysterious vignette:

The initial vibe of it made quite a few folks on social media think Bray Wyatt would be returning. It’s a bit dark, and spooky, and has that Wyatt vibe to it.

Others noticed the gold medal and thought maybe the company had come up with some kind of character for Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who should be showing up on television at some point in the near future.

Still others noticed a few more details that would seemingly point to someone else, though — the gold medal, yes, but also the cut up purple arm bands, the glasses with the tape in the middle, the Latino Heat license plate.

That would seem to point more toward Edge, with that being perhaps a list of folks he’s taken out before he comes back with a vengeance to take out The Judgment Day.

Tick tock.