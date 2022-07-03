Theory won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in the main event of last night’s (Sat., July 2, 2022) Money in the Bank pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, and was taking selfies with the briefcase when WWE cut to ringside. Pat McAfee was standing there doing commentary with Michael Cole when he was grabbed from behind:

“Hey, Pat! Challenge accepted!”

Happy Corbin, who didn’t work the show, was the culprit and he was there to finally give a proper response to McAfee’s challenge for a match between the two at SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville. The two have been going back and forth for a couple weeks now over Corbin being upset that McAfee has long called him “Bum Ass” on commentary.

Now they’ll fight it out in front of a stadium full of people.

Here’s the updated SummerSlam match card: