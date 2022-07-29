Drew McIntyre gets his title shot at Clash at the Castle

After weeks of scheduled Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus matches never happening, and even longer attempts from the former to book a ticket to the main event of Clash at the Castle, the two finally settled up at the open of this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

They finally had a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match.

I’d like to point out they had this out there for it:

Incredible.

The ensuing match was a mess of chaos that included weapons of all types. That included appearances from the likes of Ridge Holland, who got thrown through a table on the outside for his troubles, and BUTCH, who came flying off a barrel to get after McIntyre and give Sheamus an advantage. It looked like he was poised to take that all the way to victory, but instead McIntyre destroyed BUTCH and then kicked out of the Brogue Kick.

“This is awesome!”

A second Brogue Kick attempt was countered into a powerbomb through a table. He followed that up with a Claymore to a still downed Sheamus, tortured as he may have been about it, to win the match.

As of right now, considering we aren’t even through SummerSlam just yet, this is the only match currently scheduled for Clash at the Castle.