Triple H speaks on taking over WWE creative: It’ll take a team, but we’ll make it better than ever

It’s been a whirlwind week for Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Last Friday (July 22) started with a press release announcing his official return to WWE management, and ended with the resignation of his father-in-law Vince McMahon. Two days later, we learned Triple H would be taking over for Vince as the head of WWE Creative. He oversaw Raw (allegedly from a script written by McMahon), then headed to Nashville to watch prospective talent at the SummerSlam tryouts.

Today (July 29), he took some time to take questions from the media in Music City. These were his first public comments about his new role.

Fans are focused on how the WWE product will be different with The Game in charge. He’s not giving anything away, instead offering a very promoter-like answer:

“You’ve got to watch the show.”

He did say it would take a team of people to keep things going, and mentioned one unpopular name among that team:

“This is the longest-running stuff on TV, we say it all the time. Raw, SmackDown, SummerSlam, everything we’re doing. There are a massive pair of shoes to fill that I’m trying in some way to step into but I do not dream, for one second, that I can fill those shoes by myself. It’s going to take a lot of us, it’s going to take a team, it’s going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue this on but we will. “The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that he created, and to take it to new levels and to take it beyond where it is now. “The only way we’re going to do that is with a team. That’s with Steph, that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn, that’s with everybody that is here, that is with all this talent. We have the greatest, hardest working talent in the world. I have no doubt in my mind that with this team that we can do it. Not an inkling of doubt. It’s just a lot of hard work and we’re all going to grind. “We have the greatest fans in the world and we’re going to make sure they get everything they want out of this product and then some.”

Asked about having Paul Heyman on that team, Levesque focused on the decision to have the ECW impresario at the talent tryouts. He didn’t tip his hand about a potential management role for Heyman, referred to him as part of “the talent”:

“I want ideas from everybody. I want thoughts from everybody. To me, this is inclusive. That goes for the talent. When I say this is going to take all of us, it’s going to take all of us. I want that. Paul is one of the best promos in the history of this business. Who better? When I asked him to be part of this, he was thrilled. We both joke about the fountain of youth at these things. Who better to come here to talk about that skill? Paul has the gift of gab, always has. Who better to come here and motivate these kids?”

As far as his own health a year removed from a life-threatening cardiac incident, The Game said he has “a clean bill of health”. He’s more motivated than ever in his new role: