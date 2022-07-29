Ric Flair has a new Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling

The "Mount Rushmore of x" exercise, where people name their top four in any given endeavor, is catnip for bloggers. It let's us drop a star's name in a headline (cause as much as we love average fans, nobody's clicking on "Steve from Dover names his Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling"). It's a ranking/list -- and because there's no set criteria, it's more debatable than most. Hell, The Rock revises his own Mount Rushmore almost every year!

Ric Flair’s taking a page out of Rocky's book. Chatting with Chris Van Vliet ahead of his "Last Match" on Sunday, he gave a Mount Rushmore with different names than the Mount Rushmore he gave two years ago.

"[Steve] Austin, [Hulk] Hogan, [Under]Taker, and Shawn Michaels."

Naitch's 2020 list actually only had two names (Vince McMahon and Dusty Rhodes) on it. Neither made the cut this time, but Dusty was a consideration. As was his own name:

"I would [include himself], but I think those four guys had a huge -- I could put The Rock on there too. It’s interchangeable. "The best worker of all time is Shawn Michaels. The biggest personality of all time would be The Rock. The biggest draw of all time would be Steve. You can’t ever leave Hulk off because he drew a ton of money, -- different time frame, but it was sold out every night. "Even though I was NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion, my job was a lot harder than anybody else. Being NWA champion and being gone six months at a time, sometimes longer, wrestling everybody all over the world, makes a difference. You’re not just wrestling the same guy, which I’ve done too, wrestling [Ricky] Steamboat, Sting, Dusty, and them. That was all while I was traveling around the world, especially with Dusty and Steamboat."

Sounds like Flair would probably include himself, and he it would be hard to argue with him if he did.

But the whole point of these things is to argue over them. So get started below, Cagesiders.