Becky Lynch alludes to recent rumors in fiery SummerSlam promo

Becky Lynch’s heel promos don’t hit quite as hard for me as The Man’s babyface ones did, but they’re still very good.

Part of that is because Lynch has a good sense of what hot button topics to work into her speeches and tweets. Case in point, this workout video where Big Time repeatedly hits on the fact she wasn’t WWE’s choice to be their top women’s star. At one point, she mentions not being picked how she looks — which sounds to me like a reference to this week’s rumors that Kevin Dunn though she wasn’t attractive enough to be champion.

Check it out:

“I’m just here in Atlanta. We stopped off, got up nice and early, just got a workout in. And I’m feeling ready, I’m feeling ready. This match, it’s been a year in the making. This one, this particular match, this type of match, this type of chip that I have on my shoulder now. It’s been a year in the making because I’m reminded every time I look in the mirror of what Bianca did to my hair, and I’m reminded every time I go out in front of the audience and I hear then chanting their little ‘E-S-T, E-S-T’, and I’m reminded that when I came back to the audience, even though I came back better than ever, that I wasn’t good enough for them.

“You tell me, you tell me somebody else that left at the top of their game, at the top of their game. When people thought, ‘Wow, wow, this woman has taken this industry to heights we’ve never seen before,‘ and they go away, they have a baby, and they come back, and they’re better than ever. They’re leaner than ever, they prove it in the ring more than ever. You tell me who else has done that. We’ve seen other people try to do what I’ve done, and they have fallen flat on their face. You can’t deny that they’ve fallen flat on their face.

“I am a game-changer. It’s not because I was handpicked. It’s because I worked for it. They picked somebody else, somebody new and shinier, and because they could flip, they thought they were better, even though I have dedicated my entire life to this, even though I didn’t come from some other sport, and I just wasn’t good enough. So I decided to hop into another sport.

“I wasn’t picked for how I looked, I wasn’t a chosen one, I don’t have a famous last name. No, I’m just good at my craft, and I came back, and I proved that. I proved that in 26 seconds, I proved that in 26 seconds. Over my entire title reign, even just in the last year, I upped everybody’s game. Everybody became better because of me.

“Do I get the praise? No, I don’t. No, I don’t. All I get is, ‘Oh, you robbed Bianca.’ Well Bianca wasn’t good enough, and she’s not good enough. The only thing that people remember about Bianca’s last title run was me beating her in 26 seconds. The only thing people are gonna remember about this title run is me going to beat her at SummerSlam again.”