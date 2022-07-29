Singles match

WWE’s newest celebrity Superstar is back for revenge against his WrestleMania tag partner.

The Road to SummerSlam

When YouTube mogul Logan Paul made it clear he wasn’t going to be one-and-done in WWE after WrestleMania 37, The Miz took him under his wing. After all, who better than the reality star-turned-wrestler to mentor an internet star trying to make the same jump?

Their partnership got off to a good start, as the duo beat The Mysterios at this year’s ‘Mania. But then Miz’s jealousy took over. He sent a message to Paul about his place in the pecking order when he delivered a Skull Crushing Finale to his partner in AT&T Stadium.

Paul took some time off after that, but before he left, he made his feeling on the A Lister crystal clear.

While he was away, Paul inked a deal with WWE. And he made it clear his first order of business was revenge. Miz has tried to spin his actions as a lesson, and pitched Logan on teaming up again to achieve tag gold. But Paul’s not buying.

Oh, and there’s also been lots and lots of talk about Michael Mizanin’s testicles.

Big balls aren’t the only part of Miz’s scheme to beat Paul at SummerSlam. He’s also allied himself with Tommaso Ciampa. The former NXT champ has accepted the former WWE champion’s tutelage offer, and he’s already helped him get the upper hand heading into the biggest party of the summer. Ciampa’s assistance could turn the tide in Nashville this weekend.

What to watch for

Paul proved at WrestleMania that he’s got some moves, and no one is doubting his commitment to put in the work necessary to be solid big match performer. Love him or hate him, The Miz is a good hand who can be trusted to deliver an entertaining match with all types of opponents. This should be fun.

The most interesting aspect of Paul’s run has been the crowd reactions. It’s clear that a large portion of the audience isn’t interested in cheering the pioneering influencer. He seems committed to doing everything possible to get over a babyface, though. So far, the only thing that’s worked is talking about Miz’s testicles.

Will kicking him in them work on Saturday night in Nashville?

Will kicking him in them work on Saturday night in Nashville?