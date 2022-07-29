WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 29, 2022) with a live show emanating from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, featuring the go home show ahead of this weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertised for tonight: After weeks of delay, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will finally wrestle to determine the number one contender for the WWE Universal championship at Clash at the Castle in September. They’ll do battle in a a good old-fashioned Irish Donnybrook match.

Elsewhere on the card we’ll see Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans, New Day vs. the new vicious Viking Raiders, and Maximum Male Models will show off their beachwear collection.

The events page of WWE’s web site says Brock Lesnar will be in the house, for what it’s worth.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 29