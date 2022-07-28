NBA star Dwight Howard is out here cutting promos at WWE’s SummerSlam tryout

Have you ever wanted to see NBA all-star Dwight Howard cut a pro wrestling promo? That’s exactly what he did today at WWE’s SummerSlam tryout. Check it out for yourself:

During his coverage of the event, Arash Markazi tweeted the following details about Howard:

“Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day.” “Dwight Howard spent about five hours at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he’s going to be ringside at SummerSlam on Saturday. He said he’s serious about joining the WWE. He was asking coaches and attendees how to properly take a bump in the ring and do other moves.”

Markazi tweeted the following videos of Howard cutting another promo and meeting Triple H:

Dwight Howard just met Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who is in charge of WWE creative and EVP of Talent Relations. pic.twitter.com/r9csgmW2zl — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

Do you think Dwight Howard has what it takes to make it in WWE?