Alexa Bliss isn’t happy with her current character in WWE

Alexa Bliss has had a very strange year in WWE, starting with therapy, missing WrestleMania, getting new theme music, winning the 24/7 title, and generally treading water on Raw.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Bliss said her current character is too close to who she is in real life. She hasn’t found a creative escape yet like she has with previous characters, and the end result isn’t very entertaining:

“They always say ‘Be yourself but turned up’, but for me in life – I like me. For TV, I’m not entertaining, I know that! I’m boring!” “Now I’m in this limbo of, I don’t really now where I’m going with my character yet...So now, it’s finding where I fit, what character is needed for the show. Right now, I’m just me and I don’t like that for TV. I like me for me outside in life, but for TV – Lexi is not entertaining.” “I’m stuck trying to figure out what that is, especially after therapy, after taking away all the aspects of what the dark, evil Alexa was. But still having Lilly and being able to understand that Lilly is now an accessory, not as a focal point.”

If you check out the full article you’ll see that Bliss really loved playing Dark Alexa. That’s when she was able to shoot fireballs, make wrestlers vomit black goo, and beat Randy Orton on pay-per-view.

She no longer has supernatural powers but is still carrying around a stupid doll, most likely because it sells well on WWE Shop. But the end result is a character in limbo, as she describes it.

Where do you think Bliss should take her character next to escape this creative rut, Cagesiders?