It sounds like WWE will try to bring back Sasha Banks and Naomi now that Vince is gone

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE on May 16 and vacated the women’s tag team titles. They were reportedly unhappy with Vince McMahon’s creative plans heading into June’s Hell in a Cell event.

WWE responded to their walk out by issuing a public statement, having the commentators bury Sasha and Naomi on the air, and indefinitely suspending them. There have been varying reports and rumors since then about whether or not Sasha and Naomi have been formally released by the company. It appeared that both women were gone from WWE for good.

But that all happened while Vince McMahon was still running WWE. Last week, McMahon abruptly resigned from the company after allegations of hush money payments led to the reveal of unrecorded expenses on WWE financial statements. As a result, Vince is gone and Triple H was named the new head of WWE creative.

Some people think Vince’s departure, combined with the rise of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, makes WWE a much more attractive destination for potential free agents. Could that open the door for a return of Banks and Naomi?

On the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Dave Meltzer makes it sound like WWE will now try to repair the broken relationship:

“I mean, they’re gone. The last I heard was that there would be attempts to be made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone. So, yeah, it’s up in the air. I don’t think there’s anything definite just yet.”

That’s a long way off from saying progress has been made, or that the process to reconcile has even started, but it’s the first glimmer of hope for a WWE return for Sasha and Naomi that we’ve heard in months. The idea makes sense if Triple H thinks he can convince Sasha and Naomi that things will be different for them in WWE under his creative vision.

If what Meltzer heard is true and WWE does contact Sasha and Naomi for a return, how great would it be if they demanded that WWE issue an on-air apology? They certainly deserve one, that’s for sure.

Do you hope to see Sasha Banks and Naomi back in WWE now that Vince is gone, or would you rather seem them wrestle somewhere else?