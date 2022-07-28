Former WWE star Road Dogg has been in the rumor mill lately. He’s looking for work behind the scenes in pro wrestling, and Billy Gunn is apparently trying to get him into AEW.

During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Dogg admitted that he’s been begging AEW President Tony Khan for a job, and he doesn’t understand why Tony won’t hire him:

“I’m not retired, I’m unemployed...and I see things on Tony Khan’s TV show that appall me. I could help with that. I have been begging him for a job on every platform I can, and I want to know the reason why he won’t hire me.”

Here’s one guess as to why Khan hasn’t hired you, Road Dogg: you’re openly begging him for a job! It’s kind of pathetic to shit talk a company so much and then come crawling looking for work.

I don’t know how Khan and his inner circle feel about Road Dogg. But I’m an informed wrestling fan just like everyone else reading this, and when I first heard the rumor about a link between Road Dogg and AEW, I immediately dismissed it as a bad fit. Why is that? Let’s just say Dogg has said some really dumb things on social media and doesn’t exactly seem like a great team chemistry guy with the current AEW roster.

